Bradley Cooper has been a doting father to his 2 1/2-year-old daughter Lea De Seine since his split with Irina Shayk. However, on Sunday, the father-daughter duo made a rare appearance together for an event at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C.

The actor and director, 44, looked dapper in a traditional black suit and white button-down shirt while his daughter Lea wore a black shirt with a star pattern under a blue vest, completing her look with a black skirt and white tights. At the event, Cooper's fellow A Star IsBorn actor Dave Chappelle received the 22nd Annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.

Cooper, who split with Shayk in June after four years of dating, welcomed daughter Lea in March 2017. The two have been maintaining a healthy relationship to co-parent their daughter.

"For Lea's sake, they keep spending time together as a family. Bradley is a great dad. He has always been very involved with his daughter," a source close to the former couple told PEOPLE.

After the success of A Star Is Born, rumours about Cooper and Lady Gaga's alleged romantic relationship surfaced. Despite the rumours being debunked, reports continued to surface about their romance. However, these claims were untrue. Some reports also falsely claimed that Cooper and Lady Gaga's closeness was a reason the actor's split with Shayk.