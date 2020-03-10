Brad Pitt's mother is not "nagging" him to reunite with Jennifer Aniston despite a recent report's claim. Globe magazine recently reported that the actor's mother, Jane, wants him to rekindle romance with Aniston.

An alleged source is quoted as saying, "Jane was deeply affected when Brad and Jen split in 2005, and she always prayed they'd find a way to reunite." The source added that Jane has always thought of Aniston "as a daughter," even throughout her son's marriage to Angelina Jolie. "She's told Brad point-blank that she hopes to see them back together and remarried," the source added.

However, there is no truth to the claim. Gossip Cop debunked the rumour, quoting Pitt's spokesperson, who said that the actor's mother is not involved in his love life.

Meanwhile, Pitt and Aniston are not headed for a romantic reunion despite the duo's brief run-in at this year's SAG Awards. Following the reunion, fans of Aniston and Pitt speculated that the two may be rekindling their romance. However, the rumours were debunked.

"They are friends and happy for each other," a source told People magazine, adding that Aniston "is happy to have Brad back in her life as a friend, but that's it."

Rumours about Pitt and Aniston's reunion have made the rounds since the actor split from Jolie. There were also false claims that Pitt and Aniston were planning to get married and start a family.