Friends is a world renowned TV series loved by the people even till date, and would play it in loop if given the opportunity. The show has had several notable figures playing a guest role and one among them is Brad Pitt, who starred in episode nine of season eight titled 'The One With The Rumor'. At that time, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston were married and fans were obviously thrilled to see the two on the show together.

However, Friends creator David Crane revealed to Hollywoodlife that Brad was first hesitant to star in the series as he wasn't comfortable as he had never done TV before. "I think (there was) a little bit (of hesitation). Only because he'd never done TV in front of an audience, and it's a very specific skill set. I think it's probably a little intimidating if you haven't done it before," he said at the AT&T 5G Friends Fan Experience.

David further said: "Obviously, it was up to him, and it was up to (Jennifer), and it was just a great piece of casting. When he said yes, we were thrilled.'' He also revealed that Brad Pitt was the only star whom the crew "really went after" for the part he played in the series.

In the episode, Jennifer, who played Rachel Green, didn't get along well with Brad Pitt, who played the role of Will Colbert, an old high school friend of Ross (David Scwhimmer) and Monica (Courteney Cox), who helped form the 'I Hate Rachel' fan club back in the day.

Brad Pitt's performance was so good and loved by fans, that the actor was nominated for an Emmy award for his guest appearance. Also, just four years after the episode was aired, Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt's relationship came to a screeching halt and the couple parted ways. Brad started dating Angelina Jolie and the two married in 2014 but split in 2016. Brad is now reconnecting with Jennifer and in fact, he even attended her 50th birthday party earlier this year.