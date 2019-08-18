Brad Pitt was happier with his marriage to Jennifer Aniston compared to his union with Angelina Jolie.

Many were heartbroken when A-list couple Pitt and Aniston announced their split. Their fans thought that they were perfect for each other because he was the "sexiest man alive" and she was the "sexiest woman alive" and the America's sweetheart, too. Pitt broke the hearts of his fans again when for the second time his marriage, this time with Jolie, ended.

Between the two women, many believed that Pitt was happier when he was with the "Murder Mystery" actress. According to PItt's ex-security advisor Kris Herzog, the "Ad Astra" actor was "100 percent happy" while he was married to Aniston.

"I never heard of them fighting," Herzog said. "I never heard rumors of cheating. I never heard anything bad between Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt before he met Angelina Jolie."

While Herzog had nothing but favorable opinion about Pitt and Aniston's relationship, he wasn't as positive when it comes to Pitt's marriage with Jolie.

"It was, 'We are the most powerful celebrity couple in the world,' and that was primarily Angelina pushing the public image," he said.

Pitt and Jolie were embroiled in a legal battle following their split. Jolie wanted sole full custody of their six children. Eventually, the "Maleficent" star decided to allow Pitt to see and visit their kids. Their arrangement has become better years after their split.

On the other hand, Aniston and Pitt remain friends even after they parted ways. In fact, they are on speaking terms and they talk to each other occasionally.

Many wanted Pitt and Aniston to rekindle their flame. According to an insider, even Pitt's close pal George Clooney wanted him to get back with Aniston.

The "Money Monster" star wanted Pitt to be happy and he knew that it would mean bringing back Aniston to his life. Clooney reportedly booked a private villa for Pitt and Aniston in Rome. To avoid making a buzz, Clooney said that the booking was for his parents.

Meanwhile, since Pitt dated Jolie shortly after his split from Aniston, many thought that they had an affair while he was still married to the "Friends" actress. Aniston admitted that she was surprised when she saw Pitt and Jolie's photos frolicking at the beach after their split, but she had already forgiven them because she is a "forgiving" person.