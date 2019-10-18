Brad Pitt was seen stepping out in Los Angeles on Wednesday, sporting a casual look amid his ex-wife Angelina Jolie's revelation of her feeling "pretty broken" after few years of difficulty.

Pitt rocked in a dark wash denim bottoms with a long-sleeved white shirt, along with a gray T-shirt on top for his Wednesday afternoon outing. He completed his look with white sneakers, carrying a book and a bottle of water in his hand.

The actor was photographed the same day Jolie revealed that it took a lot of inner strength for her to return to acting following the difficult times she faced in her life over the years. Jolie is reprising her role in "Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil," which hits theaters on Friday.

"It was a tough time. I'd been coming off a few years of difficulty, and I was not feeling very strong. In fact, I was feeling pretty broken," she told People magazine in an interview. "It took me a moment to feel the strength of [Maleficent] again."

Jolie, who married Pitt in August and split with him in September 2016, focused on her children during the four year break from her acting career. Pitt and Jolie, who were together for 12 years, have six children sons Maddox, 18, Pax, 15, and Knox, 11, and daughters Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and Vivienne, 11.

The former couple share legal single status while finalizing their divorce. They have also agreed on a custody agreement for their kids.

During the interview with People, Jolie also opened up about how her six kids.

"I tried," Jolie said. "Viv still can't believe I made her a princess. None of my kids want to be actors. [They're into] business, humanitarian affairs, things like that. Nobody was interested!"

Since their split, Jolie and Pitt have been surrounded with false rumours about their romantic lives. The two have been linked to several stars, but none of the dating rumours were true. Some false reports also said that Pitt was back with