Brad Pitt has had a long road separating from Angelina Jolie. Though the courts have granted both Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt an official single status, they still have a way to go before they are finally divorced.

And it seems that the delay is getting to Brad Pitt. Reportedly he is pressuring her to sign off on their split — but has he really given her an ultimatum? Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt filed for divorce in 216 and almost three years on, the battle still continues. The strain of a prolonged divorce process can get to anyone.

A new report by The Sun claims that Brad is pushing Angie to sign the final divorce papers or "face a cash fine". But a source close to Brad tells HollywoodLife exclusively that there is no ultimatum. Of course, that doesn't mean he isn't "frustrated" by how long this divorce is dragging on for. Brad Pitt is trying to move on, but the proceedings seem to be holding him back. He even accused Angelina Jolie of delaying the divorce proceedings, which reportedly, her people did not explicitly deny.

"There is no way for Brad to guarantee that the divorce will be done by a certain date," says the source.

The couple "There's no ultimatum, that's just not possible. But he certainly does want to have this divorce finalized, it's been going on for so long and it's not Brad that's dragging it out. He is frustrated that it's taking so long but there's not a whole lot he can do about it so he's letting his lawyers handle it and trying to stay as zen about it all as he can,"

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were together for almost a decade. The source added that it was not possible that there was any ultimatum from Brad, but the actor does want the divorce finalized. We have to say, that is a reasonable request, but on Angelina's side, a divorce is not something that can be taken lightly. We hope that both Brad and Angelina get what they need.