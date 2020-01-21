After Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt's brief reunion backstage at Sunday night's Screen Actors Guild Awards, rumours about their romance reignited. According to New Idea, Pitt and Aniston are planning to get married for the second time at a ceremony at Pitt's Château Miraval estate in France.

While the marriage rumours are untrue, Aniston and Pitt's fans were excited after the two reunited at the award ceremony. The duo shared a hug after they both took home awards at the ceremony in Los Angeles.

Aniston and Pitt got married in 2000 and divorced five years later. Both went on with their second marriages with Justin Theroux and Angelina Jolie, which also ended in separation.

New Idea shared photos of Pitt and Aniston wearing white outfits. Aniston was reportedly spied at a secret dress fitting at a luxury Beverly Hills boutique. A source told the publication that the two wanted to keep things low-key.

Rumours about Aniston and Pitt's reunion have surfaced since the two split from their partners. In 2018, there were claims that Pitt and Aniston reconciled and decided to make their reconciliation official by getting married during their alleged romantic getaway in Paris. However, these claims were untrue.

A few weeks ago, Pitt and Aniston attended Golden Globe Awards. On Sunday, Pitt was captured smiling as he watched Aniston's acceptance speech backstage after she won Best Actress in a TV Drama for "The Morning Show." Pitt, 56, won Best Supporting Actor for his role in "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood."