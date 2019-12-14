Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston may have officially parted ways in 2005, but there is still one memento from their marriage holding strong. The lavish Beverly Hills mansion owned by the former couple from 2001 to 2006 is now on sale for $44.5 million. When Brad and Aniston announced their separation in 2005, the house was sold to a hedge fund executive who completed the renovation and added some features of his own. Now, the house is back in the market.

Brad-Jennifer Former Mansion

After their Malibu wedding, the couple started a three-year renovation, which involved upgrading the kitchen floor and installing a pub with floors from a 200-year-old French château. They also built a tennis court and pavilion with a guest house on the upper level.

In addition to these fabulous features, the French Normandy Revival-style estate includes five bedrooms and 13 bathrooms, as well as an outdoor space with a swimming pool, as per info provided by TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.

The home was originally built in 1934 for actor Fredric March, one of the first movie star mansions in Beverly Hills. He worked in over 100 films including classics such as The Best Years of Our Lives and Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde.

Jennifer and Pitt's reunion

Meanwhile, Jennifer and Brad are all set to reunite at the glitzy Hollywood award ceremonies. They have both been nominated for Golden Globes and SAG Awards. A source told Page Six, "There won't be any issues, no tension."

"Brad and Jen are still friends. They speak once in a while, and even though there are these fools who say they're getting back together, of course, they're not. But they will always be fond of each other,'' the source added.

Pitt has not started dating anyone following his split from Angelina Jolie, while Aniston is still single after the end of her marriage to Justin Theroux. Pitt was recently rumoured to be dating Alia Shawkat. However, he denied all the rumours stating, ''I don't know how many women they've said I've been dating the last two or three years, and none of it's true.''