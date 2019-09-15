Brad Pitt and Ellen DeGeneres have been friends for a very long time. Brad's ex-wife, Jennifer Aniston, is a very good friend of Ellen. Recently, Ellen revealed that they probably shared an ex-girlfriend and now the internet is trying to figure out who it was.

Brad Pitt was recently a guest at Ellen DeGeneres' talk show, The Ellen Show, where he was promoting his movie, Ad Astra. During their conversation, they recalled their very first meeting. When Ellen, who recently welcomed Jennifer Aniston on her show, asked Brad Pitt if he remembered the first time they met, the acclaimed star said: "I remember a Melissa Etheridge pool party, where I think you were hitting on my girlfriend."

To this, Ellen seemed very surprised that Brad still remembered this instance. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star later told her that he was flattered. She later added: "I actually sense that I have dated another one of your girlfriends." But to the fans' surprise, neither of these two revealed the name of the person as Ellen cut short the conversation by saying that they will discuss more on it later.

Following this interview, several fans started to speculate as to who was the girl Brad Pitt and Ellen DeGeneres dated in the past. As we earlier reported, Brad had a very long list of girlfriends before he settled with Jennifer Aniston. Before Jennifer, he dated actresses like Jill Schoelen, Gwyneth Paltrow, and others. At the same time, even Ellen had a couple of serious relationships. She was reportedly dating actress Anne Heche back in 2000. She later maintained a close relationship with director Alexandra Hedison. Since 2004, she has had a relationship with Portia de Rossi.

We may never know the real girl as this is not something that either of the celebrities is going to disclose in front of the camera.

Meanwhile, Brad Pitt's Ad Astra is getting positive reviews from all the fronts. Directed by James Gray, the movie follows the life of an astronaut who goes into space in search of his lost father, whose experiment puts the entire solar system in peril.

Ad Astra is scheduled to release in India on September 20, 2019.