Brad Pitt made several heads turn after he reportedly decided to crash his first wife Jennifer Aniston's 50th birthday party. Prior to Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt's name was linked with several A-list celebrities including Charlize Theron, who recently revealed her relationship status during a talk show.

Amidst her dating Angelina Jolie's ex-husband Brad Pitt, acclaimed actress Charlize Theron finally gave an update on her relationship status. There were few bogus reports that suggested Brad and Charlize are secretly seeing each other. However, Charlize recently talked about her some wired habits on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and revealed that she is reportedly single.

On Ellen DeGeneres' show, Ellen, Charlize and Seth Rogen talked about the ongoing season of The Bachelor. During their conversation, they started to talk about The Bachelor's participant and how Colton Underwood is allegedly a virgin. Ellen and Charlize's conversation shifted to the fact that the contestant Heather Martin has never been kissed before.

The 43-year-old Charlize Theron told Ellen DeGeneres that she was making out with herself since she was only seven years old. She revealed that she has made out with her dolls and also with herself in the mirror.

When Ellen DeGeneres also talked about making out with herself and admitted that she used to practice kissing on her own hand, Theron weighed in by saying that her sweet spot was the middle part of her arm after she bends it.

"You practice because it's like lips and so you can like ..."

After talking about her weird "making out" habit, Charlize Theron stated, "It's why I'm single."

There were several reports in the past about Brad Pitt and Charlize Theron moving in together. The bogus claims even stated that Brad and Charlize live very close to each other in Los Angeles and have been meeting up from quite some time. The following was alleged by a bogus insider in the past:

"They have been casually seeing each other for nearly a month now. They've been friends for some time — ironically through Sean — but things have developed. Brad came over to Chateau afterward, changed his outfit and joined Charlize in a corner of the bar."

These reports held no truth as the reps of these famous Hollywood stars confirmed on multiple times that Brad Pitt and Charlize Theron are not dating each other.