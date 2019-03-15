Brad Pitt's dating life has always intrigued his millions of fans. He was recently linked with Charlize Theron and his name is constantly getting linked with Jennifer Aniston. The Seven movie star is not dating after his official split with Angelina Jolie.

Talking about Angelina Jolie, the acclaimed actress recently stomped on Charlize Theron's Hollywood Walk of Fame. While attending the Dumbo premiere with her kids, Jolie was photographed walking over Theron's star. You can check those pictures here.

Brad Pitt's name is linked with Charlize Theron for quite some time. There were reports that Brad and Charlize are sharing a house and will soon announce their romance to the world. In addition to this, several alleged insiders revealed in the past that Pitt and Theron are more than friends. However, we have earlier reported that Brad Pitt has remained single and even if he has dated anyone, then there is no concrete proof of that.

Ever since Brad Pitt's official separation with Angelina Jolie, there have been several bogus claims about their dating lives. Earlier this week, there were absurd claims that Angelina is reportedly dating a billionaire and would be moving out of the United States very soon. As previously reported, these are nothing but fabricated news about Angelina Jolie's personal life.

Meanwhile, Brad Pitt's name is also dragged into the mud by several reports. After attending Jennifer Aniston's 50th birthday party, it was reported that the couple will be reuniting for a movie and will soon start dating. As it turned out, Brad and Jennifer are not dating each other, despite multiple alleged reports.

In professional endeavors, Brad Pitt has several amazing projects for 2019. After starring in Vice, he will be seen in a sci-fi movie, Ad Astra as Roy McBride. The movie is directed by James Gray and is slated to release on May 24. Following which, he will star alongside Margot Robbie and Leonardo DiCaprio in Quentin Tarantino's upcoming movie, Once Upon a time in Hollywood. In the forthcoming western movie, Brad will be playing the role of Cliff Booth and the film is slated to release on July 26, 2019.

Angelina Jolie, on the other hand, is busy with her children and her humanitarian work. In 2019, she will be seen in the Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. The movie is slated to release on October 18, 2019.