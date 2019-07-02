On June 30, the world celebrated the International Asteroid Day to create awareness among people regarding potential asteroid hits that may bring about catastrophic effects on the earth. The United Nations decided to choose this date in remembrance of the largest recorded asteroid hit that happened in 1908 over Tunguska, Russia, which destroyed acres of forest.

As the fears of a dreaded asteroid hit loom, NASA is now developing a planetary defense weapon to protect the earth from future rogue body impacts. Using this planetary defense weapon, the United States space agency is planning to hit the space body with a large spacecraft, so that the collision trajectory can be changed.

Here's the list of three asteroids that may hit the earth in the future:

Asteroid Apophis

Asteroid Apophis is four-times the size of a football field, and it is in a very close orbit with the earth. As per current speculations, asteroid Apophis will most probably make an impact on earth on April 13, 2029. If this asteroid misses earth in 2029, it will make a possible impact seven years later on April 13, 2036.

If asteroid Apophis hits the earth in its full fury, it will trigger the biggest earthquake ever recorded on the planet. Experts believe that such an impact if happens on the land will result in the death of hundreds of thousands of people.

Asteroid Bennu

Asteroid Bennu has the size of the Empire State building, and it is expected to collide with our planet in 2135. Unlike other smaller asteroids, asteroid Bennu is very large, and it has an estimated weight of 79 billion kilograms.

Earlier, NASA had the plans to deflect this asteroid using the planetary defense weapon. However, several experts believe that the space agency will not succeed in deviating the collision course of Bennu due to its gigantic size and weight.

Asteroid 1979 XB

This asteroid measuring 900 meters in diameter is currently hurtling through the solar system at a speed of 70,000 kilometres per hour. Shockingly, this asteroid is coming 30 kilometres closer with the earth every second. Experts believe that this asteroid is likely to make an impact before the end of this century.