A new study conducted by a team of researchers has revealed that heat waves are increasing in intensity and frequency in most parts of the globe. According to the new study report, the number of heat waves that hit different parts of the world has increased drastically over the past 70 years, and the duration of these waves are also getting unexplainably longer.

The study report published in the journal Nature Communications warned that global heating is increasing unanimously everywhere in the world, and it could create unexpected climatic change events.

Heat Waves Could Wreak Chaos

"The time for inaction is over. The dramatic region-by-region change in heat waves we have witnessed, and the rapid increase in the number of these events, are unequivocal indicators that global heating is with us and accelerating," Sarah Perkins-Kirkpatrick, a researcher who works at the Australian Research Council Center of Excellence for Climate Extremes told the Guardian.

In the study report, researchers also noted that the increase in the intensity of heat waves could have critical implications for the biophysical and human systems.

"Heatwaves have increased in intensity, frequency and duration, with these trends projected to worsen under enhanced global warming. Understanding regional heatwave trends has critical implications for the biophysical and human systems they impact," wrote the researchers in the study report.

Ring of Fire Pattern Awaits

In a recent interaction with NBC News, Jon Gottschalck, chief of the Operational Prediction Branch at the National Weather Service's Climate Prediction Center revealed that this drastic rise in heat waves could result in a 'Ring of Fire' pattern, in which storms that circulate in the edges of the heat domes triggering powerful thunderstorms. He also warned that the first half of July will witness high temperatures.

"The first half of July looks to have well-above-normal temperatures, at pretty high probabilities, beginning around the Fourth of July or slightly before," Gottschalck said.