The concept of black holes has perplexed scientists for years and now, as an initial step towards unveiling the mysteries surrounding this dark entity, the European Space Agency (ESA) has revealed that they will release the first-ever photo of a black hole on next Wednesday, April 10, 2019.

The space agency also made it clear that the photo will be that of 'Sagittarius-A', a supermassive black hole that is located at the centre of the Milky Way galaxy.

As black holes are invisible space vampires, none of the telescopes made by humans could capture their original images. In this case, the image which is going to be released by ESA will be most likely the 'event horizon,' the edge of the black hole where light cannot escape.

It should be noted that materials that accumulate in this region will later speed around the black hole at such a pace that it emits high-energy radiation and this is what the black hole picture is expected to feature.

The Event Horizon Telescope has been monitoring the heart of the Milky Way over the past 13 years to capture the image of Sagittarius-A.

Black holes are basically collapsed stars with intense gravity. Interestingly, the gravity of these collapsed stars is so strong that light cannot escape their grasp. Space experts believe that the picture that is going to be released by the ESA will most probably showcase a dark blob that will be surrounded by a ring of bright light.

A few weeks ago, another study report published in the pre-print journal arXiv had suggested that aliens from deep space might be shooting at the gravity mirror of a fast-moving black hole to travel across galaxies.

David Kipping, the lead author of the study revealed that this technique named 'Halo Drive' offers big advantage while travelling across space when compared to traditional light sails, as it demands only very less amount of energy.

European Space Agency will live stream this upcoming event on April 10 on YouTube, and you can click this link to add it in your bookmarks. Experts believe that the release of this black hole image will turn out to be a historical milestone in the human quest to understand the dark mysteries of the universe.