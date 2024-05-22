Boyd Brothers Relaunch Credit Card Compare in Australia After Finty Merger

In a strategic move to solidify their presence in the Australian market, the Boyd brothers—Andrew, David, and Gareth—have relaunched their flagship platform, Credit Card Compare, following the acquisition and merger with Finty in 2020.

Founded in 2008 by Andrew and David Boyd, Credit Card Compare has become a go-to resource for Australians seeking to navigate the complex world of credit card options. "We started CreditCardCompare with a simple idea: to make credit card decisions transparent and accessible for every Australian. Over the years, we've expanded our services but stayed true to that core principle," Andrew Boyd told the Sydney Morning Herald.

The merger with Finty.com, which had an established presence in Singapore, was aimed at enhancing Credit Card Compare's offerings and expanding its reach internationally. David Boyd, in an interview with NY Weekly, emphasised the platform's role in educating and empowering consumers: "Our platform does more than just compare credit cards. It educates and empowers consumers, providing them with the knowledge they need to make informed financial choices, which has always been our ultimate goal."

Joining the team as Head of Growth, Gareth Boyd brings his expertise in digital marketing and e-commerce to drive the company's expansion plans. "Joining Credit Card Compare is an exciting new chapter for me. With my background in digital marketing and e-commerce, I'm looking forward to driving growth and helping the company become a household name in Australia," Gareth stated.

Noting their recent announcement of their intention to implement an improved AI-powered user experience, Gareth says it is their "intention for Credit Card Compare to continue to innovate and lead in the fintech space, giving Australian consumers a user-friendly platform where they can make informed decisions with confidence."