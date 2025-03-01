Bournemouth vs Wolves Live Streaming: How to Watch the FA Cup Match Online in the US, UK and India

Bournemouth will face Wolves at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday in the FA Cup fifth round, with a spot in the quarter-finals at stake. The Cherries have suffered back-to-back losses, and their home supporters will be hoping for a strong response from the team in this crucial clash.

Having lost to Wolves just last week, Bournemouth will be eager to turn the tables and seek redemption in this encounter. On the other hand, Wolves have also endured two losses in their last three matches. It remains to be seen whether they can replicate their previous wins over Bournemouth and secure another win. However, it won't be easy for the Wolves.

Bournemouth Aim to Bounce Back

Wolves boast an impressive record against Bournemouth and remain unbeaten in their last five away encounters with the Cherries. Both sides are eager to advance to the next stage of the competition and will be determined to secure a crucial victory. Saturday's FA Cup showdown is expected to be a tightly contested battle, and it will be intriguing to see which team emerges victorious.

Bournemouth will be missing several key players for this fixture. Julian Araujo is sidelined with a thigh injury, Marcos Senesi is out with a hamstring problem, Adam Smith is unavailable due to a knock, and Enes Unal remains sidelined with a knee injury.

Additionally, Illia Zabarnyi will miss the match due to suspension, while Ryan Christie, who sustained a knock against Brighton & Hove Albion, is also ruled out.

Wolves will also be missing several players for this match due to injuries. Yerson Mosquera, Boubacar Traore, Enso Medina, and Sasa Kalajdzic are all sidelined with knee issues, while Goncalo Guedes and Hwang Hee-chan are also unavailable due to knocks.

When and Where

The Bournemouth vs Wolves FA Cup 2024-25 match will be played at Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, on March 1, Saturday, at 3 PM BST/ 10 AM ET and 8:30 PM IST.

How to Watch/Live Stream

United States: The Bournemouth vs Wolves FA Cup 2024-25 match will be broadcast live on ESPN+, SiriusXFM network. The Bournemouth vs Wolves FA Cup 2024-25 match will be streamed live online on ESPN+.

United Kingdom: The UK viewers can watch the Bournemouth vs Wolves FA Cup 2024-25 match through the BBC One, BBC iPlayer, talkSPORT network. The Bournemouth vs Wolves FA Cup 2024-25 match can be live-streamed on the ITVX app and website.

India: The Bournemouth vs Wolves FA Cup 2024-25 match will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network in India. The Bournemouth vs Wolves FA Cup 2024-25 match will be live streamed through Sony LIV app and website in India.