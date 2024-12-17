Bournemouth vs West Ham Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

Bournemouth are set to face West Ham United at the Vitality Stadium on Monday as they aim to extend their winning streak. The Cherries head into the match on the back of three consecutive wins, boosting their confidence. Currently sitting eighth in the Premier League table, Bournemouth are eyeing a potential push for European qualification this season.

On the other hand, West Ham have faced some struggles recently but managed to regain momentum with a win over Wolves in their last match. The challenge now will be to build on that result and establish a consistent winning streak. However, Bournemouth are on a high and a win won't be easy.

Bournemouth's Bigger Aim

West Ham boast a strong squad and have had the upper hand in recent encounters, remaining unbeaten in five of their last six games against Bournemouth. With both teams capable of delivering a competitive performance, it remains to be seen who will emerge winner.

The hosts will be missing several key players for the clash, including Julian Araujo (thigh injury), Alex Scott (knee injury), Luis Sinisterra (thigh injury), and Marcos Senesi (thigh injury). Bournemouth are expected to line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation against West Ham United, with Kepa Arrizabalaga set to start in goal.

Adam Smith and Milos Kerkez are expected to start as the full-backs, tasked with supporting the attack while maintaining defensive solidity. In central defense, Illia Zabarnyi will pair up with Dean Huijsen.

In midfield, Ryan Christie and Lewis Cook will form a double pivot, aiming to provide defensive cover and maintain control of the game. Justin Kluivert will take on the attacking midfield role, focusing on creating chances for his teammates.

On the wings, Marcus Tavernier and Antoine Semenyo will bring speed and creativity to the team. Up front, Evanilson is set to lead the attack for Bournemouth.

West Ham United will be without Michail Antonio, who was recently involved in a car accident, while Emerson Palmieri is unavailable due to suspension. The Hammers are expected to set up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Alphonse Areola starting in goal. Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Aaron Cresswell are likely to feature as full-backs, focusing on maintaining defensive stability. Max Kilman and Jean-Clair Todibo will anchor the central defense.

In midfield, Guido Rodriguez and Carlos Soler will occupy the double pivot roles, tasked with providing defensive support and controlling the tempo of the game. Lucas Paqueta is set to operate as the attacking midfielder, aiming to create chances for the forwards.

On the wings, Jarrod Bowen and Crysencio Summerville will contribute flair and goal-scoring threats. Leading the attack, Mohammed Kudus will spearhead West Ham's offensive efforts in their matchup against Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Monday night.

When and Where

The English Premier League match between Bournemouth and West Ham will be played at the Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, on Monday, Dec 16, at 8 PM BST (local time), 3 M ET and 1:30 PM IST.

How to Watch

Fans in the United States can watch the Bournemouth vs West Ham Premier League match live on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Bournemouth vs West Ham Premier League match live on Sky Sports, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Ultra HD

How to Live Stream

Fans in the United States, can watch the live streaming of the Bournemouth vs West Ham Premier League match on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream (free trial) and SlingTV.

Fans in United Kingdom can watch the live streaming of Bournemouth vs West Ham Premier League match on Sky Go UK, NOW TV and SKY GO Extra.

Fans can watch the Bournemouth vs West Ham Premier League match live streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar.