Bournemouth vs Tottenham: Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

AFC Bournemouth are gearing up to host Tottenham Hotspur to the Vitality Stadium, with both teams aiming to find consistency in their season. Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola will undoubtedly take confidence from his side's impressive showing over the weekend. The Cherries secured their first away victory since August, defeating Wolves 4-2 at Molineux.

The remarkable win not only boosted morale but also set two remarkable Premier League records. Justin Kluivert became the league's first player to score a hat-trick of penalties in a single match, while Evanilson made history by winning three penalties in just one game. Left-back Milos Kerkez also found the net, contributing to the memorable 4-2 win.

Big Match Ahead

Bournemouth will now look to carry this momentum into their clash against Tottenham. Bournemouth's recent win came after two straight losses to Brentford and Brighton & Hove Albion, with manager Andoni Iraola now hoping for another big win at home.

The Cherries have earned a reputation for being tough opponents on their own turf, having already defeated top teams like Arsenal and Manchester City. Iraola will now set his sights on Tottenham as the next team to fall at the Vitality Stadium.

On the other hand, Tottenham's recent form has left their supporters questioning the team's consistency. After suffering a heavy 4-0 defeat at Manchester City, Spurs have only managed to secure draws in their subsequent matches.

The first of these came in the Europa League, where they conceded a late equalizer at home to Roma. Over the weekend, they faced Fulham at home, with Brennan Johnson's second-half goal being canceled out by Tom Cairney, who later received a red card. Despite the advantage of playing against ten men, Spurs were unable to secure a win.

Tottenham's erratic performances, like their heavy loss at the Etihad, are raising doubts among their top-four hopefuls. While there have been glimpses of promise, the inconsistency in their form remains a major concern. For manager Ange Postecoglou, the key focus will be to get his team playing with more consistency, starting with a win at the Vitality.

When and Where

The English Premier League match between Bournemouth and Tottenham Hotspur will be played at the Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, on Thursday, December 5, at 8:15 PM BST (local time), 3:15 PM ET and 1:45 AM IST (Dec 6).

How to Watch

Fans in the United States can watch the Bournemouth vs Tottenham Premier League match live on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Bournemouth vs Tottenham Premier League match live on Sky Sports, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Ultra HD

How to Live Stream

Fans in the United States, can watch the live streaming of the Bournemouth vs Tottenham Premier League match on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream (free trial) and SlingTV.

Fans in United Kingdom can watch the live streaming of Bournemouth vs Tottenham Premier League match on Sky Go UK, NOW TV and SKY GO Extra.

Fans can watch the Bournemouth vs Tottenham Premier League match live streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar.