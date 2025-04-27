Bournemouth vs Manchester United Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

Both Bournemouth and Manchester United will be desperate to bounce back from their recent lows and get back to winning ways when they meet at the Vitality Stadium on Sunday. Gameweek 34 of the 2024/25 Premier League season will come to a brief pause on Sunday, with Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur clashing in the day's marquee fixture.

However, the action will begin with Bournemouth facing Manchester United at the Vitality Stadium before the ongoing round ends on Thursday. Bournemouth had once appeared to be this season's surprise contender for a UEFA Champions League spot, having hovered around the top five for several weeks, but have had a disappointing time lately.

Manchester Need to Bounce Back

Bournemouth has won just once in their last eight Premier League outings, with the Cherries slipping from fifth to eighth place. Andoni Iraola's side now trails seventh-placed Aston Villa by eight points.

Meanwhile, Manchester United's Premier League season has been largely forgettable, with the team losing a mind-boggling 15 of their 33 matches so far. A disastrous start to the campaign led to Erik ten Hag's firing, and things have only worsened under Ruben Amorim.

The Red Devils currently sit 15th in the table and could slip as low as 17th before the season end.

In the last meeting between these sides, Bournemouth easily beat Manchester United 3-0, with goals coming from Dean Huijsen, Patrick Kluivert, and Antoine Semenyo. Needless to say, Bournemouth will give Manchester United a run for their money this time around. Manchester United has no choice but to bounce back and win.

