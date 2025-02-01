Bournemouth vs Liverpool Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

Bournemouth will welcome Liverpool to the Vitality Stadium on Saturday, with both sides determined to extend their unbeaten streaks in the Premier League. The Cherries have gone 11 league matches without a lot and come into this match after dominant wins against Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest.

They have proven their ability to compete with the top teams and will aim to derail Liverpool's title ambitions. On the other hand, Liverpool suffered a setback in the UEFA Champions League earlier this week, making it crucial for them to respond positively. Liverpool have avoided defeat in their last 18 league games, with just one loss so far under Arne Slot's leadership.

Liverpool Will Aim to Bounce Back

Bournemouth will be missing several key players for this match. Julian Araujo and Marcos Senesi are sidelined with thigh injuries, while Alex Scott and Enes Unal are out due to knee problems.

Luis Sinisterra remains unavailable because of a hamstring issue, and Adam Smith will miss the game after picking up a knock. Additionally, Evanilson is recovering from a metatarsal fracture, and James Hill is also ruled out with a thigh injury. Meanwhile, Julio Soler is unavailable as he is away on international duty.

For Liverpool, Joe Gomez and Diogo Jota have returned to training, but Saturday's match may come too soon for them. Both players are expected to be unavailable for this fixture. Liverpool are likely to line up in a 4-2-3-1 setup against Bournemouth, with Alisson Becker guarding the net.

With Arsenal closing in, the Reds cannot afford to slip up and will be eager to secure all three points.

