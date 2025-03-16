Bournemouth vs Brentford Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

Bournemouth will welcome Brentford to the Vitality Stadium on Saturday evening, aiming to continue their recent positive form. After suffering back-to-back losses, Bournemouth have managed a win and a draw in their last two matches across all competitions ahead of this Premier League clash.

Andoni Iraola's team sits ninth in the table and will be striving to secure European qualification for next season. However, the Cherries have struggled against Brentford in the past, and it remains to be seen if they can turn things around this time. Meanwhile, the Bees enter this contest following a loss to Aston Villa and a draw with Everton in their last two league outings.

Important Tie for Both Teams

The Bees will be looking to regain momentum. Thomas Frank's side is unbeaten in their last six encounters with Bournemouth and also won in the reverse fixture earlier this season. It remains to be seen if they can complete a league double over their hosts.

Iraola will have to navigate this match without Marcos Senesi, who is sidelined with a hamstring injury. Adam Smith is also unavailable due to a knock, while Enes Unal continues his recovery from a knee issue. Additionally, Julian Araujo remains out with a thigh injury.

Thomas Frank will also be missing several key players for the upcoming match. Joshua Dasilva, Rico Henry, and Igor Thiago are all sidelined with knee injuries, while Aaron Hickey is unavailable due to a thigh issue. Gustavo Nunes remains out with a back problem, and Sepp van den Berg is recovering from a knock. Additionally, Fabio Carvalho will be absent after undergoing shoulder surgery.

When and Where

The English Premier League match between Bournemouth and Brentford will be played at Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, on Saturday, March 15, at 5:30 PM BST/12:30 AM ET and 11 PM IST.

How to Watch

Fans in the United States can watch the Bournemouth vs Brentford League match live on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Bournemouth vs Brentford Premier League match live on Sky Sports, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Ultra HD

How to Live Stream

Fans in the United States, can watch the live streaming of the Bournemouth vs Brentford Premier League match on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream (free trial) and SlingTV.

Fans in United Kingdom can watch the live streaming of the Bournemouth vs Brentford Premier League match on Sky Go UK, NOW TV and SKY GO Extra.

Fans can watch the Bournemouth vs Brentford Premier League match live streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar.