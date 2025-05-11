Bournemouth vs Aston Villa Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

Bournemouth will welcome Aston Villa to the Vitality Stadium on Saturday and will go all out to continue their winning streak on home ground. The Cherries have been unbeaten in their last five Premier League matches and will be hoping to secure another solid performance in front of their supporters against a tough opponent.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa remain in the hunt for a European spot and will be desperate to take all three points from the match without making any mistakes. The visitors have been in excellent form, winning five of their last six league games. They will be confident of getting a favorable outcome as they take on Bournemouth.

Aston Villa Have the Advantage

With both sides eager for a positive result, this encounter promises to be an exciting and hard-fought clash. This matchup promises to be a compelling one, with both sides evenly matched. Their previous meeting in October ended in a stalemate, and it could be another close contest this time around.

Bournemouth are expected to go with a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Kepa Arrizabalaga guarding the net. Lewis Cook and Milos Kerkez will operate as the full-backs, aiming to stay compact defensively and launch quick counter-attacks. In central defense, Illia Zabarnyi will partner Dean Huijsen.

In midfield, Alex Scott will be paired with Tyler Adams in a holding role. David Brooks will occupy the central attacking midfield position. On the flanks, Justin Kluivert and Antoine Semenyo will bring speed and creativity, looking to stretch the Villa defence. Leading the attack will be Evanilson.

Aston Villa will deploy a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Emiliano Martinez between the posts. Matty Cash and Lucas Digne will take up the full-back roles. In central defence, Ezri Konsa will be paired with Axel Disasi. In the midfield, Boubacar Kamara and Amadou Onana will operate in deeper roles, providing defensive stability and working to disrupt Bournemouth's attacking flow.

Out wide, Leon Bailey and Morgan Rogers will bring speed, creativity, and attacking threat. John McGinn will take up the central attacking midfield position. Up front, Ollie Watkins will lead the line for Villa in Saturday's clash at the Vitality Stadium.

When and Where

The English Premier League match between Bournemouth and Aston Villa will be played at Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, England, on Saturday, May 10, at 5:30 PM BST/12:30 AM ET and 10 PM IST.

How to Watch

Fans in the United States can watch the Bournemouth vs Aston Villa Premier League match live on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Bournemouth vs Aston Villa Premier League match live on Sky Sports, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Ultra HD

How to Live Stream

Fans in the United States, can watch the live streaming of the Bournemouth vs Aston Villa Premier League match on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream (free trial) and SlingTV.

Fans in United Kingdom can watch the live streaming of the Bournemouth vs Aston Villa Premier League match on Sky Go UK, NOW TV and SKY GO Extra.

Fans can watch the Bournemouth vs Aston Villa Premier League match live streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar.