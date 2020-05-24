A Bournemouth player was among the two people who were working for the Premier League clubs who got tested positive for the coronavirus or COVID-19 after the second batch of testing, the club mentioned on Sunday.

The English Premier League club did not disclose the name of the player who got infected with the deadly novel virus but stated that he will be self-isolating for seven days in line with the protocol of the league before another test is conducted.

Bournemouth Player Tests Positive for Coronavirus

"AFC Bournemouth can confirm that one of its players has tested positive for COVID-19, following the club's second round of testing," Bournemouth said in a statement here. "Following strict adherence of the Premier League's return to training regulations, the club's training ground remains a safe working environment for players and backroom staff, who will continue to be tested for COVID-19 twice per week."

Since players returned to limited group training on Tuesday, eight positive tests for the virus have been confirmed at England's top-flight clubs. Six individuals, including Watford defender Adrian Mariappa and Burnley assistant manager Ian Woan, were positive in the first round of testing on May 17-18.

No matches have been played in the Premier League since March, but the government has given the go-ahead for elite sport to resume from June 1. The Premier League's "Project Restart" envisages a return to competitive action in June, although no date has been fixed. More than 250,000 people have contracted the virus in the United Kingdom and over 36,000 have died.

Hull City of the second-tier Championship said two of their players had tested positive. The English Football League (EFL) announced earlier that two individuals from one club had tested positive out of 1,014 players and staff tested over the last 72 hours. Hull said the unnamed pair were both asymptomatic and feeling no ill effects and would self-isolate for seven days before being tested again.

(With agency inputs)