Boulder Shooter Al-Issa Was Laughing While He Killed; Eric Talley Was the Last to be Shot

Boulder police have said that officer Eric Talley was the last victim to be shot by suspect Ahmad Al Aliwi Al Issa at Colorado supermarket. Cops also have revealed a disturbing detail that Al Issa was laughing as he killed 10 people and terrorized people inside a King Soopers grocery store.

Shopper Angelina Romero-Chavez told The Denver Post that Al Issa was laughing at them. "We could hear a man chuckling as we tried to hide from the gunman. Gunshots were close. We believe it was him chuckling," told Romero-Chavez. Even cops had radioed that the guy [Al Issa] was laughing at them. This detail has come out after six days of arresting Alissa who massacred 10 people using AR-556 rifle. Boulder police department has tweeted that the funeral for Officer Eric Talley will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, March 30.

Suspect Arrested With Eric Talley's Handcuffs

Boulder police said that they used Eric Tally's handcuffs to take Al Issa into custody. "We've seen comments from some in our community who questioned the response time of our officers Monday afternoon. We think it's important to share that Officer Talley led a contact team of officers into the store within 30 seconds of arriving on scene. Yes, 30 seconds," tweeted Boulder police.

The tweet explained that as soon as Al Issa saw the cops, he shot at them. Officer Talley was killed in the encounter. Cops said that he continued to shoot at officers till he was handcuffed. "No other individuals were shot or killed after these brave officers engaged the suspect," the tweet read.

Talley, 51, has left behind seven children. He was working in the IT industry, but quit his well-paying job to become a cop in 2010. New York Post reported that Talley quit IT industry after one of his friends was killed in a DUI accident.

Al Issa has been lodged in the country jail and is charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder. He is expected to be slapped with additional charges.

However, cops are still investigating and have not revealed the motive behind the killings. Addressing a press conference, Colorado City Police Chief Maris Herold said: "Like the rest of the community, we too want to know why? Why that King Soopers? Why Boulder? Why Monday? And unfortunately, at this time, we still don't have those answers."

He also informed that authorities from 26 law enforcement agencies were working together to find answers to these questions. "It will be something haunting for all of us until we figure it out," Herold said.

Reacting to the same, Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty said that currently he doesn't know if Al Issa has any links to international terrorism. They are doing a thorough check of his background, Dougherty said.