Botswana to Launch $75,000 Citizenship-by-Investment Program to Attract Foreign Capital

Botswana will launch a citizenship-by-investment (CBI) program next year, offering foreign nationals the chance to obtain citizenship for an investment of US $75,000, as the southern African nation seeks new ways to diversify its economy and attract global investors.

The initiative, expected to begin in early 2026, will channel funds into housing, renewable energy, tourism, and mining. Officials said the plan supports Botswana's Vision 2036 strategy to reduce dependence on diamond exports, which account for about 70 percent of foreign earnings.

Diversification Drive

The program follows a slowdown in 2024 when falling diamond demand hurt exports and exposed the economy's reliance on a single commodity. By linking citizenship to investment, the government hopes to attract entrepreneurs who can bring capital and expertise into new sectors.

Cassadee Orinthia Yan, managing researcher at the Maslow Quest Foundation (mq.org), a nonprofit research organization specializing in nationality law, social inclusion, and global connectivity, said the decision reflects a policy shift rather than an innovation. "Citizenship-by-investment isn't new," Yan said. "But it's not common for countries in this region. Seeing a state like Botswana one with relatively strong institutions and public trust adopt it suggests these schemes are evolving within the African context."

Yan said Botswana's approach appears to frame citizenship less as a transaction and more as a development instrument. "It's an attempt to use citizenship as a bridge between foreign investment and national inclusion," she noted, adding that transparency and oversight will determine whether the program strengthens or undermines public trust.

Governance and Credibility

Botswana's record of good governance gives it an advantage in a field often viewed with skepticism. The country consistently ranks among Africa's least corrupt nations and has maintained democratic institutions since independence.

That stability, Yan said, provides an institutional foundation few countries entering the citizenship-for-investment market can match. "Many governments adopt these programs under fiscal pressure or with limited oversight capacity," she told IB Times. "Botswana is coming in from a position of relative trust and transparency and that changes both investor perception and public expectation."

Still, she cautioned that credibility alone will not ensure success. "The real test will be how the government handles implementation how openly it reports results and how rigorously it screens applicants," Yan said. "The legitimacy of any citizenship program depends less on its design than on the integrity of its execution."

Regional Context

A handful of African nations have experimented with similar initiatives, often with mixed results. The Comoros Islands sold passports in the early 2000s before closing the program amid corruption concerns, while Mauritius and Seychelles offer limited residency routes linked to property or business investment. Most of those efforts were designed as short-term fiscal tools rather than structural policy measures.

Botswana's proposal appears different in intent. It fits within a broader framework of economic diversification and institutional planning under the Vision 2036 agenda. "The real distinction here is institutional," Yan said. "Botswana is treating citizenship policy as part of a broader governance framework linking it to accountability, investment screening, and national planning. That's what makes it interesting from a policy standpoint, not just as an economic tool."

Globally, citizenship-by-investment programs generate more than US $20 billion a year, dominated by Caribbean and European states. Critics warn such schemes can be exploited for illicit finance or political influence, while supporters argue they can provide sustainable capital when anchored in transparent governance.

Balancing Risk and Public Trust

Botswana has pledged to enforce strict due-diligence and transparency standards. Analysts say that will be key not only to reassuring international partners but also to winning public confidence at home.

Yan said the program's credibility will ultimately depend on how clearly citizens can see its benefits. "Domestic perception matters as much as investor trust," she said. "People will want evidence that the money is going somewhere meaningful housing, infrastructure, renewable energy. If those results are visible, the program earns legitimacy; if not, its social license could disappear quickly."

Looking Ahead

The government has not said how many citizenships it plans to issue each year, emphasizing instead a cautious rollout centered on oversight and impact. All proceeds are expected to fund projects aligned with Botswana's national development priorities.

Yan described the initiative as "a policy experiment in balancing openness with accountability." She said its outcome could shape how other African governments design similar programs in the coming decade. "Botswana isn't reinventing the model," she added. "It's examining whether a state with credible institutions can apply it to development rather than dependency and that's what makes it significant."