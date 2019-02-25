American fast casual restaurant chain Boston Market Corporation is recalling more than 86 tons of its frozen meals from retailers nationwide and from a Department of Defense facility in Arizona on consumer complaints there are glass or plastic in them.

The Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which issued the recall notice, urges consumers to check their homes for the not-ready-to-eat boneless pork rib "shaped patty" meals with mashed potatoes.

The recalled Boston Market microwave dinners have best-by dates ranging from December 2019 to mid-February 2020.

"FSIS is concerned that some product may be frozen and in consumers' freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase," according to the recall.

Bellisio Foods reported to FSIS the 173,376 pounds of recalled Boston Market dinners were produced on various dates between Dec. 7, 2018, and Feb. 15, 2019. All of the recalled frozen dinners have the USDA establishment number "EST. 18297" printed on the individual dinner boxes.

The 14-ounce dinners are packaged in black cardboard boxes. They are marked "BOSTON MARKET Home Style Meals BONELESS PORK RIB SHAPED PATTY WITH BBQ SAUCE & MASHED POTATOES."

Consumers must look for the following dates and lot codes to determine if they have any of the recalled frozen dinners on hand:

"BEST BY" date of 12/07/2019 with the lot code 8341;

"BEST BY" date of 01/04/2020 with the lot code 9004;

"BEST BY" date of 01/24/2020 with the lot code 9024; or

"BEST BY" date of 02/15/2020 with the lot code 9046.

Bellisio notified FSIS about the problem on Feb. 22. FSIS daid there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions or injuries due to consumption of these products.

"Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider," said FSIS.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Krista Cummings, consumer affairs supervisor for Bellisio Foods at 855-871-9977.

This article was first published in IBTimes US. Permission required for reproduction.