Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Netherlands Live Streaming: How to Watch the UEFA Nations League Match Online in the US, UK and India

The Netherlands head to Bosnia and Herzegovina for their final UEFA Nations League group match on Tuesday. Bosnia and Herzegovina approach the fixture reeling from a humiliating 7-0 loss to Germany, their heaviest defeat in history. Bosnia and Herzegovina qualified to the League A of the UEFA Nations League during the 2022/23 season.

They marked an impressive milestone by reaching the highest tier of European international football. However, their journey in the top flight has been challenging, as they have struggled to compete at this top level against some of the biggest football powers in the world. Whether the team can come up a strong response remains to be seen.

Netherlands Take It Easy

On the other hand, the Netherlands secured second place in their group with an impressive 4-0 victory over Hungary on Saturday. With no stakes attached to this game, Bosnian supporters will likely hope for a spirited performance from their players following their recent drubbing.

The Netherlands, boasting a stronger squad on paper, are expected to perform well. However, having already advanced to the tournament's knockout stages, manager Ronald Koeman might opt to rotate his squad and rest key players to keep them fresh for future challenges.

Former Barcelona coach Koeman has often faced scrutiny as the Netherlands' manager, but Oranje's journey to the UEFA EURO 2024 semi-finals and their exciting style of play over the past year to 18 months have earned them praise.

Although the Dutch secured a strong second-place finish behind the dominant Germans, they enter this match after an impressive 4-0 win against Hungary. Goals from Wout Weghorst, Cody Gakpo, Denzel Dumfries, and Teun Koopmeiners sealed the comprehensive win.

Hots Bosnia and Herzegovina have faced challenges with defensive injuries during this international break, as key players Anel Ahmedhodzic, Sead Kolašinac, and Stjepan Radeljić are unavailable.

When and Where

The Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Netherlands UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match will be played at the Bilino Polje Stadium in Zenica, Bosnia, on Nov 19 at 8:45 PM local time, 7:45 PM BST, 2:45 PM ET and 1:15 AM IST (Nov 20).

How to Livestream

United States: The Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Netherlands UEFA Nations League match will be aired on Fox Sports 2.

The Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Netherlands UEFA Nations League will be live streamed on Fubo, Sling TV and Fox Sports App.

United Kingdom: No TV channels in the UK are showing the Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Netherlands UEFA Nations League match live. However, the game will be broadcast for free on ViaPlay International's YouTube channel.

India: The Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Netherlands UEFA Nations League match will be aired live on the Sony Sports Network. The match will also be live-streamed on the SonyLiv app and website.