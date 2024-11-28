Borussia Dortmund vs Dinamo Zagreb Live Streaming: How to Watch the UEFA Champions League Match in the US, UK and India

Borussia Dortmund will go all out to remain in the top eight of the Champions League as they travel to Dinamo Zagreb on Wednesday, November 27. After four matches, Dinamo Zagreb sits in a respectable 16th position in the UEFA Champions League standings ahead of Borussia Dortmund's visit.

The Croatian side has had a disastrous start to the competition, suffering a crushing 9-2 defeat to Bayern Munich on the opening day. Despite suffering a heavy loss, Dinamo Zagreb bounced back impressively, going unbeaten in their next three games, including two wins. Their results included a hard-fought draw against Monaco and two superb wins against Red Bull Salzburg and Slovan Bratislava.

Borussia Dortmund on a High

The most recent of those victories came on Matchday 4, when Dinamo Zagreb came from behind to secure three points. Though they currently sit in 16th position, their performance has shown resilience, and they'll look to prove their credentials by maintaining or improving their position as they host Borussia Dortmund.

On the other hand, Borussia Dortmund, under new manager Nuri Sahin, enters a critical phase of the season, where their fortunes could either rise or fall.

The team has shown inconsistency, especially in the Champions League, with some surprising performances. Dortmund has had mixed results, including a 7-1 demolition of Celtin and a disappointing 5-2 loss to Real Madrid, highlighting their erratic form in Europe.

Currently sitting in 7th place in the standings, Dortmund is in a decent position but under pressure to stay in the top eight.

Sahin will be keen to secure a win against Dinamo Zagreb to solidify their Champions League standing, but the pressure is mounting, as they face Bayern Munich next in the Bundesliga. A loss in that match would significantly hinder their league progress, making a positive result on Wednesday even more crucial.

When and Where

The Borussia Dortmund vs Dinamo Zagreb UEFA Champions League match will be played at the Stadion Maksimir in Zagreb, Croatia, on Tuesday, Nov 27. The match begins at 8 PM BST, 3 PM ET and 1:30 AM IST (Nov 28).

How to Live Stream

United States: The Borussia Dortmund vs Dinamo Zagreb UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast on Paramount+ in the USA.

The Borussia Dortmund vs Dinamo Zagreb UEFA Champions League match will be available to stream online live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Paramount+, Unimas, TUDN and ViX.

United Kingdom: The Borussia Dortmund vs Dinamo Zagreb UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 2, and is available to stream online live on discovery+.

India: The Borussia Dortmund vs Dinamo Zagreb UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast on JioTv. The Borussia Dortmund vs Dinamo Zagreb UEFA Champions League match will be available to stream on tabii, Sony LIV.