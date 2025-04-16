Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona Live Streaming: How to Watch the UEFA Champions League Match in the US, UK and India

Borussia Dortmund will face tough challenge when they lock horns with Barcelona for the second leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final after suffering a humiliating 4-0 loss in the first leg. Hansi Flick's Barcelona have all but ensured their place in the semi-finals after a thumping win in the first leg.

The Spanish giants will look to wrap up the encounter at Signal Iduna Park and shift their focus to the next stage of the competition. Dortmund, on the other hand, have had a difficult season. An unimpressive performance saw the ouster of former manager Nuri Sahin, although things have shown signs of improvement since Niko Kovač took charge.

Barcelona on a High

Dortmund has still advanced to eighth position in the Bundesliga and will try to seal a European spot for next season. However, the task ahead in Europe is nothing short of a miracle. Overturning a 4-0 deficit against a confident and in-form Barcelona appears highly unlikely—even for last year's finalists.

Barcelona, meanwhile, have been brimming with confidence under Flick's leadership. They're at the top of La Liga table, have ensured a place in the Copa del Rey final, and are just one step away from the Champions League semi-finals. With their robust performances across all competitions this season, the Catalan club are expected to cruise through to the next round.

Although Barcelona did not give a display of their most convincing performance against CD Leganés over the weekend, they have still managed to seal the win—and that's exactly the approach they will need to adopt against Borussia Dortmund this time around to ensure another win.

When and Where

The Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League match will be played at Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany, on Tuesday, April 15. The match begins at 8 PM BST, 3 PM ET and 12:30 AM IST (April 16).

How to Live Stream

United States: The Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast on Paramount+ in the USA.

The Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League match will be available to stream online live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Paramount+, Unimas, TUDN and ViX.

United Kingdom: The Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 2, and is available to stream online live on discovery+.

India: The Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast on JioTv. The Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League match will be available to stream on tabii, Sony LIV.