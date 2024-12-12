Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona Live Streaming: How to Watch the UEFA Champions League Match in the US, UK and India

Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona will try to maintain their impressive starts in the UEFA Champions League when they meet at Signal Iduna Park on Wednesday. Matchday 6 of the League will end on Wednesday, with two early games before seven matches kick off simultaneously, including the one between Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona.

Both teams have been standout performers in this year's competition. Barcelona began their campaign with a loss to AS Monaco on Matchday 1, while Dortmund's sole defeat came against Real Madrid on Matchday 3. However, their domestic form paints a different picture. Barcelona has hit a rough patch recently but still holds the top spot in La Liga.

Barcelona Aim to Maintain Momentum

Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund has struggled for consistency in the Bundesliga, winning just six of their 13 matches and sitting 12 points adrift of league leaders Bayern Munich. Nuri Sahin faces fresh injury challenges as he prepares for Borussia Dortmund's upcoming clash with Barcelona. The Dortmund manager could be without up to six key players for Wednesday's match.

Niklas Sule (ankle) and Maximilian Beier (knock) are the most recent casualties, having sustained their injuries over the weekend in the game against Borussia Monchengladbach.

They join Waldemar Anton (groin) and Filippo Mane (muscle problem) on the injury list. While Julian Brandt and Karim Adeyemi are nearing their returns, neither player is expected to be match-fit in time for Wednesday's showdown.

In contrast, Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has no new fitness concerns ahead of the trip to Signal Iduna Park. However, he will also be missing several important players.

Goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen remains sidelined as he continues his recovery from a long-term knee issue. The German star is joined by Andreas Christensen (Achilles), Marc Bernal (ACL), and Ansu Fati (hamstring) on the absentee list.

When and Where

The Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League match will be played at the Signal Iduna Park in London, England, on Wednesday, Dec 11. The match begins at 8 PM BST, 3 PM ET and 1:30 AM IST (Nov 28).

How to Live Stream

United States: The Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast on Paramount+ in the USA.

The Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League match will be available to stream online live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Paramount+, Unimas, TUDN and ViX.

United Kingdom: The Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 2, and is available to stream online live on discovery+.

India: The Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast on JioTv. The Arsenal vs Monaco UEFA Champions League match will be available to stream on tabii, Sony LIV.