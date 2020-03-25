The prime minister of Britain Boris Johnson stated on Wednesday that the government will set out in the next few days what support they will be helping self-employed workers for helping them through the coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak.

Coronavirus crisis

Finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Tuesday the government was working on measures to help self-employed people, many of whom have lost their income due to the outbreak, but that there were issues with the practicality and fairness of doing so. Johnson also said the government would lift nationwide lockdown measures at the earliest opportunity, when it knew it was safe to do so.

The coronavirus outbreak has created a major stir around the causing the death of more than 18,000 people worldwide while infecting over 400,000 people globally. The virus which originated from Wuhan of Hubei province in China has created havoc in the world.

