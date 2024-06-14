Bondex secure strategic investment from Animoca Brands

Bondex, an independent crowdsourcing recruitment app based out of the United Kingdom (UK), has secured a strategic investment from Animoca Brands, the company advancing digital property rights for gaming and the open metaverse, to fuel its platform, which hosts over 1.5 million monthly active users.

Bondex puts a spotlight on recruitment referrals with a gamified, professional app focused not only on sourcing and managing talent or seeking opportunities, but also on providing referral rewards, incentivizing users to tap into their networks to refer suitable candidates for recruiters. The company launched in August 2021 and has already raised over $3 million in funding led by Chainlink, C2 Ventures, and more.

Most of the new capital will be used to enhance the platform and its integration within Animoca Brands' ecosystem as the project gears up for a token launch, with further expansion of the app throughout the year.

With the strategic investment from Animoca Brands, Bondex is poised to further solidify its presence in the Web3 ecosystem and extend its reach to retail audiences. This strategic investment from Animoca Brands accompanies a series of significant announcements from Bondex, including a highly successful public sale on CoinList. Through the 'CoinList Rewards Campaign,' Bondex raised $6.5 million, attracting a record-breaking 20,000 participants.

Animoca Brands is a global leader in gamification and blockchain with a large portfolio of over 400 investments in Web3 projects, and with the mission to advance digital property rights and contribute to building the open metaverse. The company and its various subsidiaries develop and publish blockchain games, traditional games, and other products.

Yat Siu, the co-founder and executive chairman of Animoca Brands, commented: "Bondex is changing the game for future recruitment through Web3, enabling blockchain technology and the power of referrals to innovate against legacy platforms. We're excited to be a part of that journey, and look forward to introducing the Web3 professional network across the Animoca Brands ecosystem."

Ignacio Palomera, founder and CEO of Bondex, shared his delight at the strategic investment and partnership with Animoca Brands, stating: "We're thrilled to be able to reach broader horizons within the world of web3 and beyond, with the help of Animoca Brands. This is a significant milestone for Bondex, as well as for the web3 recruitment landscape overall. We're excited to broaden networks through the wide arms of Animoca Brands, allowing us to reach more users with their help."

Bondex has onboarded multiple recruiting partners onto its platform, with brands such as Binance, Blockchain.com, Chainlink, Ankr, and more actively hiring. The platform makes acquiring talent and getting hired easier for all parties involved while applying Web3 principles such as reward mechanisms to its business model. Palomera says it considers LinkedIn its most significant competitor because of the world's largest database of passive candidates. Since 2021, Bondex has seen over 5 million downloads for its app, and with more than 1 million monthly active users, the company now aims to launch its native utility token later this year.

"We're delighted to onboard Animoca Brands not just as a strategic partner and investor but also as a recruiter on the platform," says Bondex's CEO Palomera.

About Animoca Brands

Animoca Brands, a Deloitte Tech Fast winner, a Fortune Crypto 40 company, and one of the Financial Times' High Growth Companies Asia-Pacific 2023, is a Web3 leader that leverages blockchain to deliver digital property rights to consumers around the world to help establish the open metaverse. The company develops and publishes a broad portfolio of products, including original games such as The Sandbox, PHANTOM GALAXIES™, Life Beyond, and Crazy Defense Heroes, and products utilizing popular intellectual properties from the worlds of sports and entertainment, such as The Walking Dead, Power Rangers, MotoGP™, and Formula E. It has multiple subsidiaries, including The Sandbox, Blowfish Studios, Quidd, GAMEE, nWay, Pixowl, Forj, Lympo, Animoca Brands Japan, Grease Monkey Games, Eden Games, Darewise Entertainment, Notre Game, TinyTap, Be., PIXELYNX, WePlay Media, and Gryfyn. Animoca Brands is one of the most active investors in Web3, with a portfolio of over 400 Web3 investments, both directly and through Animoca Ventures, including Yuga Labs, Axie Infinity, Polygon, Consensys, Fireblocks, OpenSea, Dapper Labs, Yield Guild Games, Alien Worlds, and many more. For more information, visit www.animocabrands.com or follow us on X (Twitter) or Facebook.

About Bondex

Bondex is web3's fastest growing professional and social network with over 4.2 million app downloads and 1.5 million monthly active users. It connects web3 professionals, companies, and recruiters, offering rewards for engaging activities and successful job referrals.