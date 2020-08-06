Anastasiya Kvitko, the Russian Bang Energy model, who has been making heads turn with her sizzling Instagram posts is back with her angelic look. The diva last week left fans breathless with a sultry update on her Instagram. Anastasiya posted an eye-popping photo which racked up thousands of views and likes within minutes after it was uploaded.

In her photo, Anastasiya sported a hot crop top paired with a silky skirt making her look stunning. She wore light makeup and had a hand purse which looked quite elegant. Anastasiya's post left millions of her social media fans awestruck.

The Russian bombshell is known to have one of the most curvaceous figures among models on social media. Millions of people love her for what she is today. Almost every fan on social media admires her beauty and loves to talk about her hotness. Several fans took to their social media handle to leave comments.

Gorgeous and Nice Figure, Say Fans

Some called her gorgeous and some said she has a nice figure. One of her loyal fans wrote, "you're wonderful sweet lady" while another teased her for having perfect assets. 25-year-old Anastasiya has often managed to grab millions of eyeballs for her hot and sexy social media content.

Due to her super hot personality and curvaceous body, she is also called the Russian Kim Kardashian. Apart from being active on social media, Anastasiya is seen cuddling her cute pet dog. In her latest Bang Energy video, Anastasiya is seen picking up her tiny pet while she enjoyed her energy drink.

She was also seen flaunting her perky derriere on camera. Well, this wasn't the time Anastasiya showing off her assets. Like every other post on social media, the Russian model likes to highlight her figure on the photo-sharing platform. Check out the photo and Anastasiya Kvitko's latest video that has left fans pulses racing on the internet.