The US Supreme Court received a bomb threat minutes ahead of the inauguration of Joe Biden on Wednesday. Initial reports said the building was evacuated. The top court of the country is situated close to the US Capitol.

However, later reports confirmed that the Supreme Court was not evacuated.

"The court received a bomb threat, the building and grounds were checked out, and the building is not being evacuated," Kathleen Arberg, the spokesperson for the Supreme Court, said.

The Capitol premises have been under heavy security, with 25,000 National Guard troopers deployed in the backdrop of the January 6 violence.

Meanwhile, the inaugural ceremony is to take place in the absence of regular pomp and majesty, with the Covid-19 pandemic and the Capitol violence bearing down on the august event.

(This is a developing story)