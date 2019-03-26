A Singapore Airlines flight from Mumbai, India received a bomb threat on March 26, 2019, and now, SIA is assisting the authorities with the investigation. The bomb threat was made today morning on board the flight SQ423.

Even though the bomb threat created a little panic, Changi Airport Group revealed that there was no impact to airport operations.

SIA revealed that the flight landed safely at 7.54 AM at the Changi Airport. As per reports, the flight, a Boeing 777- 300 ER took off from Mumbai at 11.36 PM on Monday from the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport. The flight landed on the Changi Airport, 31 minutes behind the schedule.

Before the landing, the plane had raised an emergency alert, and the pilot apparently requested other planes around it to get diverted.

This is not the first time that false bomb threats are creating panic in Singapore. In April 2018, a 41-year-old man was fined for making a false bomb threat on a flight from Singapore to Thailand.

After the hearing, the court found that Hsu Chun Meng, a Singaporean National was found guilty for stating there was a bomb in his luggage. Hsu did this when a stewardess told him that his luggage is oversized, and needs to be checked in.

During the hearing, Deputy Public Prosecutor informed the court that Hsu was unhappy about the attitude of the stewardess. The act of Hsu created panic, and the flight was delayed for more than four hours. The court also revealed that Scoot Airlines incurred a loss of more than S$ 13,000 due to Hsu's bomb threat.

The latest bomb threat is being considered very seriously by authorities, as it comes at a time when tensions are getting escalated between India and Pakistan, and the flight was taken off from Mumbai.