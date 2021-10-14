Bomb Attack in Afghanistan's Asadabad Kills Taliban Commander, 11 Injured

A Taliban official was dead and at least 11 people were injured on Thursday (Oct. 14) after a bomb ripped through a vehicle in Asadabad, the capital of Kunar province in Afghanistan.

The explosion ripped through a busy road in Asadabad targeting the Taliban police chief for Shigal district, according to an official from the Islamist group.

"In the morning, an explosion happened near a bridge in the Karhali neighborhood of the town. Abdullah, the Taliban's police chief for Kunar's Shegal district, was killed in the incident," Xinhua reported citing an anonymous source.

A doctor in Kunar central hospital confirmed to AFP that it had received 11 wounded people, including four Taliban fighters and seven civilians.

ISIS-K Behind the Attack?

No group claimed responsibility for the blast, but the ISIS-K operating in eastern Afghanistan has claimed similar attacks on the Taliban in the past. IS-affiliated terrorists have carried out a series of bomb assaults in Kabul, northern Kunduz, and eastern Nangarhar provinces in recent weeks.

At least 100 people were killed and dozens of others injured in an attack in the northern city of Kunduz, which ripped through a mosque during Friday prayers. It was the worst attack since US troops left the country in August. The Islamic State terror group has claimed responsibility for the suicide bombing.

Islamic State said the suicide bomber was a member of China's Uighur Muslim community. It criticized the Taliban for pledging to Beijing that Afghanistan would expel Uighur militants sheltering in the country, and promised more attacks on Shiites.