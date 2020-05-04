Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro exacerbated tensions with top institutions in the country by participating in another protest amid a political crisis that began after a former Minister alleged that the President was involved in interference in the federal police.

On Sunday, Bolsonaro once again showed his unconditional support for hundreds gathered in front of the Presidential Palace, at a time when the country was also suffering from the COVID-19 pandemic which has so far infected 101,826 people and killed 7,051 others, reports Efe news.

Journalists attacked

At least two journalists covering the protest were verbally and physically attacked, according to local media reports. "You know that the people are with us. The Armed Forces, who are on the side of law, order, democracy and liberty, are also on our side, and God above all," said the President in a statement on his social media networks.

The protesters criticized Congress and the Supreme Court, which have paralyzed or cancelled some of Bolsonaro's initiatives since he came to power on January 1, 2019. Some of them carried signs calling for military intervention and the closure of the two institutions.

The President "begged God" for his government to "not have problems" next week because he has "reached the limit", without specifying what he was referring to. This is the second time that he took part in an act considered "undemocratic" and "unconstitutional" by the opposition and human rights organizations.

Bolsonaro accused of political interference

Sergio Moro, the former Justice Minister, resigned last week after the removal of the head of the Federal Police, Mauricio Valeixo. He accused the head of state of trying to "politically interfere" in the Federal Police, which is investigating two of the President's children.

Moro's explosive statements led to the opening of an investigation authorized by the Supreme Court not only against Bolsonaro, but also against the former judge himself, to find out their veracity.

If the Prosecutor's Office finds evidence against the President, it could file a formal complaint with the Supreme Court, which could only process it with the endorsement of a two-thirds majority of the votes in the Chamber of Deputies (342 out of a total of 513).

In that case, Bolsonaro would be suspended from his post for 180 days and if the Supreme Court found him guilty, he would be removed and succeeded by the Vice President.