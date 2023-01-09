Bolsonaro Supporters Storm Brazil Congress and Presidential Palace, Demanding Lula's Resignation

A week after Jair Bolsonaro stepped down as Brazil's president, thousands of his supporters stormed key government buildings on Sunday, breaching security barricades.

The former President is not currently in the country, while newly elected President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was not in the presidential palace when the massive security breach happened.

The protesters entered the congressional building, the Supreme Court and the Presidential Palace, local media footage showed. Around 3,000 people were involved in the invasion of government buildings, and local media showed them ransacking the buildings and smashing the furniture.

The protesters, who have refused to accept the election loss of Bolsenaro, entered the Green Room, which is located outside the lower House of Congress chamber, Interim Senate President Veneziano Vital do Rogo said, according to CNN.

Bolsonaro lost a run-off election on October 30 after the presidential election earlier failed to determine a candidate. The former President had earlier said his team was cooperating with the incoming administration in the transition of power.

Bolsonaro's supporters, who believe the election was unfairly snatched from them, had been camping in the capital.

The supporters of the former president demand military intervention apart from the resignation of the newly inaugurated da Silva.