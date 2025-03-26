Bolivia vs Uruguay Live Streaming: How to Watch the CONMEBOL World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Online in the US, UK and India

Uruguay will travel to the high-altitude city of El Alto to take on Bolivia in a World Cup qualifying match on Tuesday. La Celeste has faced challenges in qualifying since the fall but remains in a strong position to progress, whereas Bolivia is battling to secure the seventh-place playoff spot.

Bolivia's stunning win in Chile last September ended a 67-match drought for an away win in World Cup qualifying. However, given their recent performances since that win in Santiago, another road win could be a long way off. La Verde has suffered three consecutive losses against Argentina, Ecuador, and Peru, conceding a humiliating barrage of 13 goals along the way.

Uruguay Have the Advantage

Dropping points at home against Paraguay in their most recent match has further jeopardized their hopes of qualifying for their first World Cup since 1994. Oscar Villegas's squad has benefited from Venezuela's recent struggles, but with Chile and Peru regaining momentum, Bolivia now faces increased competition for a playoff spot.

Currently, just four points separate the teams outside the automatic qualification spots. Given their poor record away from home, Bolivia must capitalize on their matches at high altitude to stay in contention.

Shifting to the elevated location of El Alto initially worked in their favor, as they secured wins over Venezuela and Colombia, despite playing with 10 men. However, with upcoming home matches against Chile and Brazil, the gap to the automatic spots continues to widen, making the playoffs their most realistic path to qualification. Unfortunately, those matches will take place on neutral ground, eliminating Bolivia's home advantage.

Uruguay's last visit to Bolivia, which took place in La Paz, ended in a 3-0 loss in 2021, and they also suffered a 4-1 loss there in 2012. Given this history, the upcoming match could prove to be a difficult challenge for La Celeste.

When and Where

The Bolivia vs Uruguay CONMEBOL World Cup 2026 Qualifiers will be played at the El Alto in La Paz, Bolivia, on Tuesday, March 25, at 8 PM BST, 3PM PM ET and 1:30 AM IST (March 26).

How to Livestream

United States: The Bolivia vs Uruguay CONMEBOL World Cup 2026 Qualifiers will be aired on En Espanol on Telemundo.

The Bolivia vs Uruguay CONMEBOL World Cup 2026 Qualifiers will be live streamed on Fubo, and ViX.

United Kingdom: The Bolivia vs Uruguay CONMEBOL World Cup 2026 Qualifiers will be aired live on Premier Sports. The game will be Live streamed on ViaPlay International's YouTube channel.

India: The Bolivia vs Uruguay CONMEBOL World Cup 2026 Qualifiers will not be aired in India. However, the Bolivia vs Uruguay CONMEBOL World Cup 2026 Qualifiers will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website.