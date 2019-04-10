Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) and the Indian Army joined hands to conduct a three-day joint exercise in India between April 8 and April 11.

Named as 'Bold Kurukshetra 2019,' the joint exercise is being conducted to develop military technology, enhance the maritime security and bolster the nations' fight against terrorism.

In November 2018 Singapore and India renewed a bilateral agreement to strengthen the defence ties between SAF and Indian Military. The agreement stated that Singapore troops will continue to train and conduct exercises in India.

During the renewal both the countries also decided to step up intelligence and information sharing in maritime security, especially in the field of counter-terrorism, and agreed to expand collaboration on submarine safety and rescue.

Singapore Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen and his Indian counterpart Nirmala Sitharaman were present during the renewal of the agreement.

However, the joint exercise has already started at Babina Cantonment in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, India on Monday after a colourful inaugural ceremony which took place on Sunday, April 7. During the event Indian contingent was led by Colonel SP Singh and Singapore counterpart was led by Lieutenant Colonel Tong Cho.