The Islamic State in West Africa, commonly known as Boko Haram have released an execution video in which they shot five aid workers point-blank.

The five aid-workers were kidnapped last month by the Boko Haram militants while the group was distributing food and medicines in the Borno state.

The aid workers belonged to different humanitarian agencies, and a security personnel member working with the team was among the hostages. The group was abducted in June at a roadblock while they were traveling between Monguno town and Maiduguri.

The Boko Haram execution video shows five blind-folded men on their knees while five men wearing combat uniforms armed with assault rifles stand behind them. One of the armed captors then speaks addressing "unbelievers and infidels" and those who work for "infidels." The 35-second execution video has been shared widely on social media platforms.

[Watch Video - Warning Disturbing Content]

"We are sending this as a very strong message to you unbelievers and infidels." "And to those of you that are being used by these infidels to repent. You are working for them but they do not have any concern about you. You worked for them to achieve their goals but they are very far from your plight." "They do not show you any care. Look at you now. When we kidnap you they don't care. They show no concern. We are calling on all you unbelievers to repent and turn to Allah. We will continue to abduct you people at every road that we see you if you don't repent to work for them. "It is a warning to all of you."

The United Nations has raised concerns about the violence that is faced by aid workers.

UN coordinator in Nigeria Edward Kallon said that the agency is concerned about the safety of aid workers and troubled at the number of illegal checkpoints that have been set up by armed terror groups along the main supply routes.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari in an official statement offered his sympathies to the families of the workers executed by Boko Haram and promised that the army will "wipe out" the terror group from the country.

The aid workers executed by Boko Haram were working for Action Against Hunger, the International Rescue Committee, Rich International, and Nigeria's State Emergency Management Agency.