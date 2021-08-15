Boho 101: A Guide to an Eclectic Style

There is an undeniable allure to the prospect of boho home and interior decor. Whoever coined "less is more" when it comes to decorating was most likely not thinking of this style. Bohemian or Boho style, which is free-spirited and creative, brings color, pattern, and only positive feelings into any room â€“ regardless of your personality. Lots of colors, a plethora of patterns, textures, beads, and feathers, as well as a range of metal and wood finishes.

The goal behind boho decor is to create a house that is full of life, culture, and inspiration. The original bohemians first appeared shortly after the French Revolution and consisted mainly of artistic types who led a more nomadic way of life. Like the Romani, which was believed to have arrived in the eastern region of Bohemia at the time, these wandering artists are dubbed 'Bohemians.'

There is something cool about boho-inspired homes. You may have seen them â€” rooms filled with lights and terrariums, plush cupboards, and audacious textiles mixed with sophisticated and contemporary details. It's a look that we just want.

How To Add the Bohemian Spice to Your Home

While many people believe that boho is the perfect excuse to get eclectic, you may do boho in whatever way you want. It can be maximalist, minimalist, modern, or stylish, it is important, however, to blend, match, lay, and explore. With our advice below, we will show you how to add that Bohemian spice to your home.

1. Balance Is Important

The concept of balance is the idea that when you go into space, everything has a place. There are so many distinct elements in the Bohemian style that any change might throw off the equilibrium. It is important to maintain a color balance when combining so many parts into a cohesive picture.

To get this look in your living space, establish a few fundamental opposing hues and add a few colorful yet natural accessories. If the space is very vibrant, neutral tones might help to balance things out. White or cream-colored walls are common in bohemian-style residences. There are so many elements of style like tapestries, paintings, and plants on the walls. Thus white helps balance it and doesn't look over-occupied.

The Harbor Tea Table is a perfect example of mixing a neutral tone to go well with the concept of airiness and lightness in the interior. This tea table is ideal for infusing boho flair into your home, thanks to its handwoven rattan structure, inviting round feel, and smooth sea-glass surface. It not only provides a relaxed aesthetic but also a carefree way of life, with two sizes providing sufficient room for your visitors' beverages.

2. Layer It With Textures

One of the primary characteristics of the Bohemian style is the use of a range of materials. How can you incorporate texture into your bohemian living room? Begin by introducing a range of objects into the room you're decorating. Think soft blankets draped over a ladder resting against a shiplap wall, artwork, natural fiber rugs, and colorful Persian or Turkish rugs. And you don't have to limit yourself to just one blanket or rug.

Move them around and experiment with different shapes and materials until you find what works for you. If it's too much, you can easily reduce it. Pro-tip: Use natural textures, such as hemp, sisal, knits, and rattan. Walls in bohemian settings are also frequently covered with handmade tapestries such as batiks, macrame weaving, and more. Worn textiles are also great.

Because bohemian design welcomes international influences and worldwide style, your boho-inspired house may also be a reflection of your personal travels that can definitely add more texture. Decorate your living space with items from your travels such as woven baskets, colorful juju hats, and hand-carved wooden side tables acquired from across the world. Why not show off some of your own trip mementos? Vases, paintings, fabrics, and furniture can all convey a narrative about you.

3. Patterns, Patterns, and Patterns

Boho decor relies heavily on patterns. For a modern atmosphere, the Boho cultural design ideas are not extremely strict about matching colors and patterns. Instead, it mainly depends on combining and contrasting diverse design elements while maintaining a natural flow. Try layering rugs. This will allow you to experiment with different patterns and colors. It also adds more texture to your space. Or layer a vividly patterned antique rug atop a jute mat made of natural fibers.

When considering adding boho style to your house, consider what speaks to you the most. Do you prefer symmetric or asymmetric design? Do you like Scandinavian simplicity or Moroccan vivacity in your bohemian living room? Don't be afraid to mix and match patterns, colors, and images to create an eclectic combination. But of course, despite the fact that bohemian style allows you a lot of flexibility, you must balance them in order for your eyes to rest.

The ideal strategy is to combine patterns and plain colors. A single opulent element could also work wonders such as twin wall paintings of the same pattern and a vintage gem chandelier. The same thing would be true if you hung a colorful tapestry over your sofa. Keep the sofa neutral and integrate the tapestry's colors into the throw pillows. One perfect example of a neutral sofa is the Santorini Wind Sofa. The basket-weave frame keeps everything light and airy, and the sumptuous cream cushions make a statement of comfort. It's soft, welcoming, and goes well with any patterned decorations.

4. Being Comfortable Is the Key

The fact that there are no restrictions is one of the many wonderful aspects of boho. It gives you the freedom to experiment with design and encourages you to think beyond the box. It can be colorful, eclectic, assorted motifs, and tribal rugs. However, it's critical to establish a welcoming environment that promotes quiet, peace, and relaxation.

It has a lot to do with how one lives and very little to do with gilding the lily when it comes to creating a peaceful, pleasant bohemian atmosphere. Aside from the fact that we adore the neutral, nostalgic hue, the utilization of several floor cushions ensures maximum comfort. Or, create purposeful areas furnished with creature comforts, such as a reading corner with soft seats to snuggle up in or a wide dining table that family and friends can all sit around.

Mix textures and stack rugs to your heart's delight for an immediately soothing bohemian living area. For extra impact, use bold pots to add artificial or natural foliage to the room. The comfort and natural components of your surroundings can also be accommodated so beautifully by an oversized glass pot and an amazing white fluffy carpet.

Overall, people like boho decor because it is free-spirited, comfy, and inexpensive. You can definitely build a stunning bohemian-inspired house with a little imagination and a little treasure hunting. You'll experiment, switch things around, and finally strike a balance.

Look for one-of-a-kind pieces with vibrant colors, natural materials, and plenty of texture, and mix and match everything to get a relaxed Bohemian vibe. Don't be afraid to mix things up in your home by displaying a variety of artwork and global-inspired decor in each area. You'll have the gorgeous boho home of your dreams with only a few changes.