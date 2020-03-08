In yet another blow to Boeing, the Federal Aviation Administration has recommended a fine of $19.7 million on the aircraft maker for installing equipment in hundreds of 737 Max and other aircrafts before approval. The news comes just hours after the Democrats on the House Transportation Committed pulled up both Boeing and the Federal Aviation Administration for failing to ensure the safety and security of its 737 Max aircrafts.

Boeing has been facing severe crisis as it has yet not been able to return its 737 Max to service will remained ground for almost a year now. This has seen Boeing profits taking a massive hit, with the coming now having started reaching agreement with several airline companies who have been asking for compensation owing to the grounding of the troubled jet.

Another blow for Boeing

The Federal Aviation Administration has now alleged Boeing for installing Rockwell Collins Head-up Guidance Systems in several of its aircrafts between June 2015 and April 2019. The Federal Aviation Administration said that Boeing installed sensor system in at least 791 aircrafts, including 618 Boeing 737 NGs and 173 Boeing 737 Max jetliners which were not tested or approved as compatible.

"We understand the critical importance of compliance with all documentation requirements of the F.A.A.'s certifications," the company said. "We are committed to doing better." Boeing has 30 days to respond. The FAA further said that the aircraft maker violated regulations when it certified these aircrafts airworthy, while they were not in conformance with their certification. This definitely is going to make things further difficult for Boeing given that it has continuously been failing to win back the trust and confidence of the regulators.

Crisis deepens for Boeing

It seems there's no respite for Boeing. The company has been ailing as its best-selling 737 Max remains grounded for almost a year now following two fatal crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia that killed 346 people. Boeing since then has been struggling hard to bring back the troubled jetliner back to service which still remains under review.

In January, The Federal Aviation Administration proposed a $5.4 million fine after it alleged that the aircraft used substandard components in its Max and other aircrafts. However, the fine is yet to be finalised. Over the past year a lot of happened at Boeing that also saw the ouster of its CEO Dennis Muilenburg and the company registering annual loss for the first time since 1997. Amid all this, the company continues to be unsure when it will be able to get the aircraft back to service.