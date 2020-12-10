The Boeing 737 MAX fleet of aircraft, which were globally grounded after two fatal crashes involving the model that took place within months, has resumed flight operations in Brazil.

The inaugural flight from Sao Paulo and Porto Alegre on Wednesday was operated by Brazil's low-cost airline Gol, Xinhua news agency reported.

But the airline declined to unveil further details of the inaugural flight.

The MAX had been globally grounded since March 2019 after the crashes of the Lion Air Flight 610 (October 2018) and Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 (March 2019) claimed a total of 346 lives.

The grounding came after more evidence emerged indicating that the aircraft's key flight control software played a part in the two deadly crashes.

On December 2, a Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, operated by American Airlines, completed its first commercial flight from Dallas, Texas, to Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Last month, the US Federal Aviation Administration rescinded the order that halted commercial operations of the Boeing 737 MAX, paving the way for its return to commercial service.

The FAA's decision in November came as a big respite for Boeing, which had suffered huge losses over the past year owing to the growing of its most-popular aircraft.

However, things won't be that easy for Boeing from here on, as the clearance to resume flying comes with a mandate that requires a series of changes that need to be incorporated before the 737 Max finally starts flying.

Strengthened Safety Practices

The FAA also assessed that the accidents in Ethiopia in 2019 and Indonesia in 2018 resulted because of a stall-prevention system known as MCAS, which was triggered by faulty data from a single airflow sensor that repeatedly shoved down the jet's nose as the pilots struggled to regain control.

The FAA said that the design changes it had required "have eliminated what caused these particular accidents". FAA Chief Steve Dickson said he was "100% confident" in the safety of the plane.

Boeing too has assured to make the necessary changes to ensure safety of the passengers and crew. As well as improvements to the plane, Boeing chief executive Dave Calhoun said the company had strengthened its safety practices and culture since the disasters.