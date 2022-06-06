Bodycam Footage Shows Arizona Man Drowning in Tempe Town Lake While Begging Police Officers to Help

A homeless man drowned in front of the police officers begging for help in Tempe Town, Arizona. Sean Bickings, 34, died while calling for help from the police officers, who told him they aren't jumping in.

Police officials on May 28 had received a call about a disturbance at the Elmore Pedestrian Bridge.

A disturbance Was Reported Between Bickings And His Companion

The disturbance was reported between Sean Bickings and his companion at Elmore Pedestrian Bridge but the both told the police that no physical argument had taken place between them. In that condition, officers didn't have any grounds to arrest or detain them.

But officials told them that they were running their names for the outstanding arrest warrants checks through their database.

Bickings Tried To Swim

The check was to be completed when Bickings slowly climbed over a 4-foot metal fence and entered the water and told the police he was going for a swim, according to 12 News.

Police officers told him to not do so but they didn't forcefully stop him.

But as Bickings swam for 30-40 yards he started begging for help. But one of the officers told him that "I'm not jumping in after you."

Bickings Died While Begging For Help

However, another officer tried to help him as he tried to get a boat. Although no information was available about any water rescue team working that morning.

Bickings' female friend, who was at the scene, also pleaded with the officers to help him, "I'm just distraught because he's drowning right in front of you and you won't help," she said.

But one of the officers warned her and stated that he would put her in the police car if she doesn't calm down.

"Please help me. Please, please, please. I can't touch it. Oh God, Please help me. Help me," Bickings kept begging for help before going the last time under the water.

The police officers who were at the scene have now been sent on administrative leave until the probe into the matter is completed.