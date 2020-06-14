A 29-year-old bodybuilder from north Texas has been charged with conspiring to sell steroids. Philip Russell Archibald, of Lancaster, was charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances based on a criminal complaint. A co-conspirator, Danielle Bocanegra, 30, has also been charged.

Highlighting the state's tough stance against crimes of this nature, US Attorney Erin Nealy Cox, said, "The Northern District of Texas will not tolerate the peddling of steroids in our community. We are grateful to our law enforcement partners for helping us dismantle this steroid trafficking ring."

Running a Steroid Distribution Ring

The criminal complaint states that Archibald is a self-proclaimed personal trainer and bodybuilder. He supposedly masterminded a steroid distribution operation that spanned across Northern Texas.

Archibald's fingerprints were discovered in March 2019 on a zip-lock baggie filled with steroids. It was allegedly sold to an undercover officer for a sum of $900 by Bocanegra. Several packages of steroids transported through US Postal Service were tracked to Bocanegra's residence to several USPS kiosks operated by Archibald

Drugs and Firearms Discovered

Archibald was followed by agents from his home to a local post office in July 2019, where he is said to have mailed a priority mail flat rate box. Following a federal search warrant, the package was seized by agents.

The contents of the parcel were later sent to the USPIS Forensic Laboratory for analysis. An asteroid known as oxandrolone was found in 64 red capsules. Also, on 8 June 2020, Archibald's residence was searched by agents. During the search, multiple firearms and steroids were discovered in his possession.

A Threat to the Community

Prosecutors contended during Archibald's detention hearing that he was a threat to the community. Their argument was based on the fact that Archibald has been publicly involved with the 'Boogaloo movement', an anti-government movement.

Using his social media accounts, he also advocated for vigilante "guerrilla warfare" against the National Guardsman monitoring the Black Lives Matter protests. Recently, in a Facebook post, Archibald claimed that he was "hunting Antifa" and threatened to "kill" looters. Based on the argument, Archibald was detained pending trial, granting the government's motion. If convicted, Archibald and Bocanegra face up to 10 years in federal prison.

Steven S. Whipple, Special Agent in Charge of the DEA Houston Division emphasized that "Drug trafficking and violence go hand in hand. Whether we are talking about Mexican Cartels and methamphetamine or illegal steroids and vigilantes, all pose a real threat to the safety and security of our Nation."