The body of Shad Gaspard, former WWE star and actor, was washed ashore at a California beach on Wednesday. Gaspard, 39, had gone swimming with his 10-year-old son Aryeh on Sunday and went missing since then.

According to KCBS, the Lifeguard Division of the Los Angeles County Fire Department has confirmed that the body found at the California beach matched the description of Gaspard. The body was washed ashore at the Venice Beach.

The Los Angeles Police Fire Department got a call at 1.30 am after a man was found lifeless at the beach. Two people who went for a late night walk found the body. The police were informed at 1.45 am and they rushed to the spot. Gaspard's body was found half a mile north of where he was last seen on Sunday.

Caught Under Strong Current

TMZ reported that Gaspard was with his son when they experienced a strong current along the beach at the Marina del Rey at about 4 pm on May 17. Apart from Gaspard and his son, there was a group of people swimming in the beach.

Lifeguards jumped into the water and pulled many people out. They caught hold of Gaspard's son too but couldn't trace the WWE star.

Lifeguards searched for Gaspard underwater till 7.30 pm on Sunday when the search was halted. Throughout the night land-based patrols continued. The underwater search was resumed at 7 am on Monday.

Disarming Suspected Robber

Apart from his WWE stunts in 2016, Gaspard was in the news when he disarmed a suspected robber who held a BB gun. The incident occurred at a convenience store in South Florida. Gaspard had restrained the man in question till the police arrived. Gaspard is also known for his performances in the movies "Get Hard" (2015) and "From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series" (2014).

Earlier, Gaspard's wife Siliana thanked the lifeguards for rescuing her son as the search continued for her husband. "Shad is a fighter, a warrior and a magical soul. We are hoping and praying for his safe return," she said, hoping to see Shad alive.

Reacting to his friend's death Rock Dwane Johnson wrote on his Instagram: "This one hurts. Shad drowned in the ocean, but not before instructing lifeguards to save his 10yr old son first. That's the love of a father."