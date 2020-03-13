Famous singer-songwriter Bob Dylan's upcoming concerts which were supposed to take place in Japan got cancelled due to the coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak, the organisers of the tour stated on Friday.

The American singer-songwriter was due to perform 15 concerts in Tokyo and Osaka in April. "We are so sorry to cancel the shows, but in the interest of public health and safety, we are left with no alternative," Udo Artists said on its website.

COVID-19 outbreak

The novel coronavirus or COVID-19 has infected more than 125,000 people around the world and has claimed the lives of over 4,500 people in the world. The virus which originated from the city of Wuhan in the Hubei province has affected people in over 100 countries. The WHO has also recently announced it as a pandemic and for the time being there are no vaccines for the infection.

(With agency inputs)