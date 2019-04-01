BMC, a global leader in IT solutions for the digital enterprise, today announced a strategic partnership with Automation Anywhere, a global leader in robotic process automation (RPA), to extend the BMC Helix cognitive automation's capabilities to include RPA across service desk processes.

"Cognitive automation is at the core of BMC Helix," said Nayaki Nayyar, President of Digital

Service Management at BMC. "Our partnership with Automation Anywhere will enable

enterprises to further transform their ITSM into cognitive service management with RPA.

Together, we will provide enterprises with the flexibility to leverage bots across service management

processes."

The BMC Helix offering integrates with Automation Anywhere's intelligent RPA platform, which

combines sophisticated RPA, AI, and embedded analytic technologies. Automation Anywhere's

RPA technology uses bots which work side-by-side with human workers to automate repetitively

and mundane tasks, liberating employees to focus on delivering higher-level business value that

only humans are capable of providing.

A service desk agent can launch the BMC Helix RPA bot to help synchronize data across systems.

The bot completes all actions in a few seconds, with the click of a button, resulting in service

delivery speed and improved customer satisfaction.

BMC and Automation Anywhere's mutual customers will be able to digitize business operations,

drive increased productivity, improve customer experiences, and lower operating costs.

RPA is growing at an unprecedented rate because of the high levels of efficiency and productivity

achieved from intelligent automation. In fact, "Gartner predicts that by the end of 2022, 85

percent of large and very large organizations will have deployed some form of RPA."

"Today, organizations more than ever before are adopting AI-enabled RPA technology to manage

and automate business processes faster, with near-zero error rates, while dramatically reducing

operational costs," said Peter Meechan, Chief Corporate Development Officer, Automation

Anywhere. "Our partnership with BMC will help to elevate the IT service management industry,

driving increased productivity and optimizing corporate profitability by reducing cost through

automation."

