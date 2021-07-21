BlueMello Fox Bathrobe Is the Perfect Fun Gift for Plush Softness After Bath Time

BlueMello today announced that it has just released the super-soft, Plush Fox Bathrobe, which is BlueMello's exciting new addition to its ultra-soft group of products. The BlueMello Baby Fox Bathrobe is an ultra-soft hooded robe for babies and toddlers from 0-6 months of age. It offers "double duty" as an essential, snuggly towel and bathrobe, making it easy and comfortable for drying off babies and getting them to the bed for a comfortable night's sleep. The Plush Fox Bathrobe is ideal for both boys and girls and is the newest, fun gift that is the latest favorite on the most popular baby blogs and social media postings for the best gift for baby showers and newborn registries.

The new BlueMello Plush Fox Bathrobe offers baby luxurious softness and comfort. The cute, hooded robe with fox ears is made of a special, super-soft cotton material that becomes softer with every wash and daily use. The fun fox robe keeps children warm and comfortable after a long bath and is perfect for when the baby wakes up and needs extra softness to start the day. The family will be delighted with their baby feeling cuddly and looking especially cute.

"The plush fox bathrobe is the perfect present and thoughtful gift for families expecting new babies or living with a special toddler," said the spokesperson for BlueMello. "The bathrobe is a little mini-costume push robe made of exclusive, absorbent fabric and can be used as a baby's towel or extra-soft bathrobe for boys and girls 0-6 months. The baby fox hooded towel is made with 100% natural cotton, made without harsh dyes or other chemicals. The BlueMello baby fox plush bathrobe is hypoallergenic, odor resistant and extremely gentle on your baby's delicate skin. If parents are having difficulty with baby's bath time or getting dressed, you can make a game by putting on the plush fox robe to make the day fun. Our extra soft material is extremely comfortable and the fox style hood makes bath time, or any time, fun!"

BlueMello guarantees its bathrobes and all plush products. All BlueMello are the best on the market and the company offers a "no questions asked" refund policy."

In addition to the plush fox robe, BlueMello is known in the baby-clothing world for its exclusive swaddle blanket. Its products are endorsed by nurses and pediatricians who tell their new mothers and fathers that the BlueMello Swaddle Blanket and other BlueMello products are perfect gifts that will help the baby sleep when it comes home.

The BlueMello Swaddle Blanket is a beautiful, soft white blanket in the shape of a bear, perfect for infants 0-6 months. The lovely swaddle blanket is perfect for the little one or as a thoughtful gift for a soon-to-be mom and dad. The blanket comes in multiple colors and the design is perfect for any baby. The soft, plush baby swaddle blanket is hypoallergenic, antibacterial, odor resistant and gentle on an infant's skin.